Steakhouse coming to Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new restaurant is coming to Leland taking the place of another eatery that closed.

Weingarten Realty says Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood has leased space in Waterford Village near Harris Teeter off US 17.

It will take the space that used to be Mexico Viejo and Plaza Mariachi in the center of the shopping center between Wok & Roll and Computer Warriors.

Christopher’s Steakhouse & Seafood opened its first location in 2015 in Elizabethtown. A second location opened in Lumberton in 2017.

It plans to open the Leland location by fall.