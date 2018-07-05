WATCH: New Hanover K-9 unit joins lip sync challenge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It started in Texas and now its made its way to New Hanover County.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of a member of the K-9 unit joining the challenge, which shows law enforcement officers in cars, lip-syncing to pop songs, posting the videos to social media and issuing a challenge to the next officer.

“Lip sync videos are all over my Facebook, so I thought I’d show you how North Carolina can do it,” the NHSO K-9 deputy says in the video.

He then begins lip syncing to “Carolina Girls” by General Johnson and the Chairmen of the Board.

When he begins singing, K-9 Jango pops his head up from the back and enjoys some rubs from his lip-syncing handler.

Great job, fellas! We can’t see who decides to join in next.