100 Black Men of Coastal Carolina to hold Awards and Recognition Banquet

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal North Carolina Chapter of the 100 Black Men of America is holding an Awards and Recognition Breakfast to celebrate the achievements of its mentors and mentees during the recently completed academic year. An additional purpose of the breakfast is to raise funds to help sustain the organization.

Five mentees have completed high school and will be awarded scholarships. In addition, 20 students who have completed middle school will be given certificates recognizing hteir advancement to the Coasta. North Carolina Success Academy. The Success Academy is for high school students and is held bi-monthly during the academic year.

- Advertisement -

The 100 Black Men of America began in New York in 1963 when a group of concerned African American men began to meet to explore ways of improving conditions in their community. These men envisioned an organization that would implement programs designed to improve the quality of life for African Americans and other minorities. They also wished to ensure bright futures for their communities by concentrated youth development. These pioneering members were successful black men from various walks of life including: David Dinkins, Robert Mangum, Dr. William Hayling, Nathaniel Goldston III, Livingston Wingate, Andrew Hatcher, and Jackie Robinson.

At the Breakfast, the Chapter will also recognize and thank many of its sponsors, friends and supporters. It will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 9:00 AM at the Shell Island Resort on Wrightsville Beach. Admission to the event is free; however, all attendees will be asked for donations during the program. The Honorable Judge James H. Faison, III will be the keynote speaker and Ms. Rhonda Bellamy will serve as Mistress of ceremonies.

For more information click here.