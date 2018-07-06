Fight during fireworks at Broadway at the Beach leads to chaos and questions

A night that was supposed to end with fireworks ended with fear, questions and chaos.

Police say someone referenced a gun during a fight at Broadway at the Beach on July 4th and that caused people to panic and run in the middle of the fireworks show.

Videos on social media show thousands of people running and some hiding in stores and businesses.

Police scanner traffic revealed the chaos as officials worked to find out what happened:

“I got a large amount of people running away from Broadway saying there’s gunshots.”

“I just had a guy come up to me, he’s on the phone with someone at Wet Willies, says they’re holding hostages at Wet Willies.”

