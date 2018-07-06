Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Raleigh home

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Two people are dead following a Fourth of July murder-suicide, leaving authorities to piece together what happened.
Police say 34-year-old Nicholas Talarico fatally shot Ashley Talarico before turning the gun on himself.
It happened at a home in the 9400 block of Misty Creek Lane at the intersection of Dellcian Court before 4:30 p.m.
Police have yet to comment on the relationship between the pair; however, a woman who knew them told ABC11 they were a couple.
In a frantic 911 call, a woman is heard telling a dispatcher she was with two children in the home and refused to enter the room where Nicholas’ body was.
