Potbellied pig Sir Oinksalot finds a new farm to call home

ROCKY POINT (StarNews) — Sir Oinksalot has found a forever home with a Pender County family.

Sir Oinksalot, you might recall, is a potbelly pig who was found in the Supply area. He was taken into the Brunswick County Animal Protective Services shelter after being abandoned by his previous owners. He was put up for auction and purchased by Skip Watkins, New Hanover County commissioner and manager of the Cape Fear Fair and Expo, who began looking for a family to take him in.

Watkins said there were a lot of families interested in giving Sir Oinksalot a home. But he wanted to make sure the family who took him was capable of handling him, which meant they needed to have a farm.

