Storm could form into tropical depression off NC coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are well into the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season and things are heating up.

Showers and thunderstorms are increasing in association with a well-defined low pressure system located a few hundred miles southeast of the North Carolina coast.

- Advertisement -

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development of this system. A tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days.

The system moves slowly northwestward and stalls, or meanders, near the coast of North Carolina over the weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, those along the North Carolina and South Carolina coasts should monitor the progress of this system during the next several days.

The next named storm would be Chris.

Hurricane Beryl formed early Friday morning in the deep Atlantic. This is the first hurricane for the season.