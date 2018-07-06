Trolly Stop holding fundraiser for Veterans Day parade

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, you can enjoy a hot dog and help celebrate local veterans at the same time.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.,Trolly Stop Hot Dogs is donating 50% of sales made at their 4502 Fountain Drive location (near UNCW) to the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade.

This year’s parade is scheduled for November 10 and will run through downtown Wilmington on Front Street from Hanover St. to Orange St.

The parade first started last year and aims to honor all veterans in Southeast North Carolina, not just in New Hanover County.

To learn more about the parade or to get involved, click here.