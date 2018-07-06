Two men plead guilty to breaking into Wilmington apartment

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two men who confessed to their role in a 2017 burglary pleaded guilty in New Hanover County court on Tuesday.

Travis Giles , 24, and Devon Averitt, 21, pleaded to conspiracy and breaking into a

residence.

During the December 11 break-in at a New Providence Park apartment on Coddington Loop, the suspects woke up one of the residents.

They suspects then ran from the apartment.

The resident was able to see the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Ranger, driving away.

Shortly after, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office caught the men.

Superior Court Judge Jay D. Hockenbury sentenced Giles, a habitual felon, to a maximum of just over 7 1/2 years in prison.

Giles also pleaded guilty to a November 4, 2017 vehicle break in, and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,150 to the victim.

The judge sentenced Averitt to a maximum of just over 2 years in prison followed by an 8‐

19 month prison sentence.

The co‐defendant’s, Jamie Blakeney and Connor Neas, charges are still pending.