UNCW’s Lumina Festival features Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There is a chance for you to get an amazing experience right here in the Cape Fear with a new production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

The Lumina Festival of the Arts will showcase Alchemical Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Crew says it’s a play about mistaken identities, a shipwreck, women dressed as men, and a “most wonderful” love triangle.

Showtimes:

July 12, 19, 21, 26, 28 at &:30 p.m.

July 15, 28 at 2 p.m.

WWAY’s Randy Aldridge spoke with Fred Grandy and Ashley Strand, who are in the show, about the details of the production.

