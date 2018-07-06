Wilmington Police Department swears in 10 new officers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police welcomed 10 new officers to the force this afternoon in a ceremony at City Hall.

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Barbara Jackson was the guest speaker at the ceremony in City Council Chambers.

- Advertisement -

The new officers took their oath of office and received their police badges.

Chief Ralph Evangelous said these officers are part of the future of the city of Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department.

One woman said it was an emotional experience to pin the badge on her fiance.

Related Article: Wilmington police searching for armed robbery suspect

“We have each other and we pray. And all you can do is do your best and be a good person and serve and protect. He’s not dealing with just criminals, he’s dealing with victims. So, he’s just got to be a good guy and that’s who he is,” said Madeleine Prado.

Chief Evangelous reminded families to give the new officers space as they deal with struggles associated with the job.

Congratulations to all the new officers!