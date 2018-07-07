New summer art exhibit, Gnome Invasion, comes to Airlie Gardens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Those who visited Airlie Gardens this weekend were the first to see its 2018 summer art exhibit. Airlie collaborated with 15 artists to bring custom-designed garden gnomes to the grounds.

The gnomes are placed all over the gardens and visitors are invited to embark on a scavenger hunt to find them.

Each sculpture has a name, like “Sweettooth the Gnome,” “Gnome de Bloom” and “Gnome Place like Airlie.”

Alicia Griffin and her son, Bruce, visited Airlie for the first time Saturday. She says it was a cool experience seeing all of the different artists’ take on the project.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Griffin said. “I’m a creative person so I have an appreciation for great art. There’s some awesome features out here. A couple of them, two of them are our favorites. The one with the glitter ball and also there’s one with the cupcakes and donuts all over it, that’s pretty cool too.”

The gnomes will remain at Airlie through October 28. Gnome Invasion is included in the standard admission to the gardens.