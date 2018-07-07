Wilmington Fire Department holds open house for new recruits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ever wanted to fight fires and safe life and property in the Port City? Well, the Wilmington Fire Department is hiring and they invited prospective recruits out for an open house Saturday.

Attendees at Fire Station #3 received demonstrations of the skills necessary to be a firefighter. They also were able to get hands-on experience as well as a station tour and the opportunity to ask questions with current WFD employees.

The fire department is looking to hire 12 to 14 new firefighters.

WFD’s Natosha Vincent says there are certain qualities that they are looking for in each candidate.

“I would say a good attitude is one of the most important things,” Vincent said. “Strong work ethic, being in great shape, knowing how to take constructive criticism and putting it to good use and becoming better.”

The hiring process officially begins July 9 and closes on July 23. You can apply here.