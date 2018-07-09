Former middle school assistant appears in court for child sex crimes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Myrtle Grove Middle School teacher’s assistant charged with sexually abusing a minor had his first day in court Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Lavon Oates faces charges of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child. It is not clear whether the alleged events happened while Oates was employed by New Hanover County Schools.

The 38-year-old Oates saw a judge at the New Hanover County Courthouse for the first time Monday afternoon.

The judge denied Oates’ request to lower his $1 million bond.

The state says it has evidence of phone calls and videos of the alleged sexual relationship with the minor.

Oates’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

New Hanover County Schools confirmed to WWAY that Oates worked as a special education assistant at Myrtle Grove Middle School through 2016 and resigned in February 2017.