FORT WAYNE, IN (WWAY) — MacKenzie Gore was looking to build on his first win of his career, instead he earned the third loss of the season as TinCaps pitcher.

Gore came out hot striking out three and not giving up a run into the fifth. But in the same inning, Gore gave up his only two runs of his stint.

After 5 innings pitched, Gore finished with 3 hits, 3 strikeouts and 2 runs in the 6-1 loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.