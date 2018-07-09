Motorcyclist arrested after chase, crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Myrtle Beach man is in the Brunswick County Detention Center facing several charges after a motorcycle chase Friday night.

Tristan Blunier, 22, is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, failure to heed light or siren, and resisting public officer.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in Supply.

According to warrants, a deputy tried to stop Blunier on Highway 17 for speeding in excess of 15 miles an hour over the limit.

The Sheriff’s Office says Blunier would not stop and after a short chase, crashed, and then ran off.

After more than an hour of searching, a K-9 Unit found Blunier.

He will appear in court later this month.

His bond is set at $6,000.