Porkchop is saved and stays in Carolina Shores

CAROLINA SHORES, NC (WWAY) — A few weeks ago, we brought you the story of a pet named Porkchop, a pot belly pig whose home in Carolina Shores was in jeopardy because of an ordinance. Porkchop is now one excited pot belly pig.

Four out of the five Carolina Shores town commissioners voted in favor of getting rid of an ordinance, not allowing hooved animals in the town. For Linda Dolan and her husband, it was a relief when they heard they could keep Porkchop.

“I’m very excited. You know, we made a great change right here. Not everybody is going to go out and buy a pot belly pig now that they’re changing the ordinance,” Dolan said.

Mayor Joyce Dunn says it wasn’t an easy decision.

“I think many of us started out on one side or the other on the issue. But took the time to get input and think about what people are saying. So, I think it was given a lot of thought,” Dunn said.

The person who initially complained, Walter Goodenough who lives in the same neighborhood as the Dolans, did not attend the meeting. But many supporters were there for what they call a terrific pig.

“A lot of us are not just animal lovers but pet owners. Its like taking your kid away. Those are our kids. My dog is my kid and as Porkchop is to them, that’s their baby,” neighbor Jennifer Gerrald said.

Dolan says the night before the meeting, Goodenough sent out an email to people who live in “The Village at Calabash”, begging the community to show up and say no to the farm animal.

“I’m not here to raise-have a pig farm. I’m here to have my pot belly pig as a pet,” Dolan said.

The town still has to go through one more vote on Thursday, but many members in the community say the radiant pig is here to stay.