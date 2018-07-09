Southport man facing rape, other sex crime charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is in jail charged in a weekend sexual assault.

Justin Scott Keeler, 25, of Southport, is charged with 2nd degree forcible rape, crimes against nature, 2nd degree forcible sex offense and assault by strangulation.

According to the arrest warrant, the crime allegedly happened between Saturday and Sunday.

Keeler also grabbed the victim’s throat and left bruising, according to the warrant.

Keeler was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on Sunday night.

He is being held under a $150,000 bond.