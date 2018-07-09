Woman on oxygen tank dies after power cut off following overdue bill

NEWARK, NJ (News 12 New Jersey) — A New Jersey woman on oxygen died just seven hours after her electric company shut off the power to her home.

The incident happened Thursday in Newark, New Jersey. Electric company Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) cut off the power to 68-year-old Linda Daniels’ home around 10 a.m. By 5 p.m., Daniels was dead.

Daniels’ family said that she relied on an oxygen tank powered by electricity to breathe. Daniels suffered from congestive heart failure and had been under hospice care since April.

PSEG confirmed that it did indeed cut off Daniels’ power, saying the power was shut off after the company tried to reach the family numerous times.

