10 volunteer firefighters arrested in Robeson County arson investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) –Ten volunteer firefighters have been arrested and charged in connection with several arsons in the Fairmont and Orrum areas of Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey.

Sealey said the firefighters intentionally set fires to abandoned homes and woods in the community.

He added these arrests come after a year-long investigation into suspicious fires.

A Maxton police officer and N.C. Department of Corrections officer have also been charged.

Sealey released the following statement regarding the investigation:

“On July 10, 2018, 10 firefighters were arrested as a result of a 1 year investigation which involves numerous agencies including: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the North Carolina Forestry Service. The firefighters were involved in a conspiracy over a two year time period to set numerous with woods and abandoned structure fires.

The firefighters are volunteer firefighters at Fairmont and Orrum Fire Department within Robeson County. There are approximately 90 arson related charges in the investigation with more charges and individuals expected.”

