Adult kickball in Wilmington still kicking after ten years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When driving down South Front Street in Wilmington for the past ten years, one can’t help but see grown adults playing a childhood game with the same enthusiasm as someone in elementary school. This is kickball.

“It’s a lot of fun but it’s still competitive at the same time,” DC Castillo said. “There’s a lot of people changing teams so it becomes a big community in a way. It’s been a really fun thing to be a part of.”

Through three different nine week seasons, folks of all different ages and athletic abilities kick it in this social league.

While it is fondly remembered as a game from their youth, these players learn quickly they aren’t kids anymore

“The biggest thing is you don’t realize how sore you get,” Castillo said. “After the first game, everyone comes in thinking it’s going to be like when you were in elementary school just kicking it around in the playground. But the next day you feel it. Your legs are definitely sore and stuff.”

“The first thing I do is say ‘hey, stretch’. It’s always fun,” League Community Coordinator Robert McIntosh said. “Everyone knows the rules. We have little particular stuff just to keep it safe and fun and everyone has a blast.”

These players still fight through the pain while blowing off some steam and having a great time doing it. If you’re interested in joining, don’t just take our word for it, the sights and sounds speak for themselves!

“You can come out as a team or as an individual and just sign up,” McIntosh said. “So if you’re new to town and don’t have anyone to go to, sign up and come out. You’re going to get put on a team, you’re going to meet 16-26 people at least on your team. Then you can meet quite a bit more on everyone else’s team when we go to the bars after and be social like that.”

For more information on the league, click here.