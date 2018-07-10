Bladen County man accused of trying to meet Pender teen for sex

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man faces several charges after investigators say he was sexting with a 13-year-old Pender County girl and tried to meet her to have sex.

Aaron Bradley Woodcock, 22, is charged with three counts of soliciting a child by computer, three counts of indecent liberties with a child and one counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation revealed Woodcock and the victim exchanged sexually graphic texts and videos using Facebook Messenger for about a month, before the child’s guardian became aware.

Detectives arrested Woodcock on Monday after a week-long investigation, after Woodcock allegedly tried to meet with the child.

Woodcock is being held under a $200,000 bond.