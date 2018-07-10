Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Chris continues to spin not far off the North Carolina coast and is currently centered roughly 200 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras.

Chris will move very slowly toward the northeast today, but will soon pick up speed Wednesday and Thursday and track away from the area.

The storm remains in an environment that will continue to gradually strengthen it as it is centered over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. National Hurricane Center expects Chris to strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday.

By late week, Chris will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Atlantic Canada.

IMPACTS FROM CHRIS

While Chris won’t bring us any direct impacts, swells generated by the storm will affect coastal portions of the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states for a few more days. This means rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

LATEST ON BERYL REMNANTS

Beryl is mostly an open tropical wave with no closed low-level center of circulation. The system is quickly moving west-northwest across the northern Caribbean.

It’s producing gusty winds and areas of heavy rain over portions of central and eastern Hispaniola, and the adjacent Atlantic and Caribbean waters.

The disturbance is forecast to turn northward over the western Atlantic on Wednesday where upper-level winds could become a little more conducive for the redevelopment. Regardless, models at this time suggest it would stay out to sea.