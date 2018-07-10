Confrontation over loud child in Carolina Beach restaurant ends with gun drawn

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Raleigh man is accused of pulling a gun on a stranger inside a restaurant in Carolina Beach.

Carolina Beach Police say it happened Friday just before 7:00 p.m. at the Deck House on Charlotte Avenue.

Luke Aaron Tiller, 31, is charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Police spokesman Scott Hettinger said an argument started over Tiller’s child making loud noises. The alleged victim asked Tiller to stop the kid from hitting a glass.

Hettinger said the confrontation ended with Tiller pulling a gun.

Diners in the restaurant panicked and ran out.

Tiller left the area before police arrived. Police arrested Tiller and seized the firearm in the 700 Block of N.Lake Park Blvd.

Tiller is scheduled to appear in court on August 22.