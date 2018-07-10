Dress like a cow and get free food at Chick-fil-A

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Moooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

- Advertisement -

Chick-fil-A said you can nab your free meal dressed from “head-to-hoof” or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

Have you marked your calendars? Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10th! 📷: @Natalielovesjustin on Instagram pic.twitter.com/AGq9QncYyx — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 5, 2018

Click here to find your closest location.