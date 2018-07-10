NC ranked 1st in South with number of craft breweries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state of North Carolina boasts the largest number of craft breweries in the South, according to the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild.

After working on bombs and missiles for a living, John Oldendorf decided to make a career change.

“What do I enjoy doing,” said Oldendorf. “What would I be happy about doing for a living? Beer was the number one option.”

In 2011, there were just 59 craft breweries in the state of North Carolina.

