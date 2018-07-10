NC woman accused of biting boyfriend after he changed TV channel

Abby Nicole Saunders (Photo: Davidson County Jail)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina have accused a woman of biting her boyfriend after he changed the channel on a television she was watching.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the man told investigators 21-year-old Abby Nicole Saunders attacked him Saturday when he went into a bedroom to change the channel on the television.

Deputies say the man sustained bite marks on his neck, right forearm and the inside of his left arm. He also had a red mark on his chest where investigators said Saunders hit him.

Online records show Saunders is in the Davidson County jail, but it’s not known if she has an attorney.

