Pet Pals: Meet Dexter!

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There’s a paw-sitively sweet face at New Hanover County Animal Services looking for a forever home.

Meet Dexter. He is a 3-year-old Beagle mix looking for a constant companion. Shelter staff describes him as caring, comforting and devoted.

Dexter can listen to commands and loves to be rewarded with treats. He is socially motivated and just wants a human to love.

If you think Dexter could be the perfect addition to your family, visit New Hanover County Animal Services to meet him. County residents can adopt for $70.

Adoption hours are Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to Noon.

