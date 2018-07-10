Rescue stations installed along North Topsail Beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sneads Ferry Rotary Club just installed dozens of rescue stations along North Topsail Beach.

According to the Sneads Ferry Rotary Club Facebook page, this project has been in the works for a while.

The purpose of the rescue stations are in the event someone needs to attempt a rescue. The Facebook page said secondary drownings make up a large percentage of losses in oceans. A secondary drown is when the would-be rescuer drowns.

With these devices, the rescuer will have a flotation device that will be able to support he/she and the victim until help arrives or they can make it safely back to shore.

The group installed 35 stations along North Topsail Beach at public beach accesses and said there are 10 more coming.

The page also said stations like these have been installed on beaches all over the country and have saved lives.