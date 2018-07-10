Tropical Storm Chris reaches hurricane strength in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) – Weather forecasters say Tropical Storm Chris has reached hurricane strength while moving away from the U.S. coast in the Atlantic.

At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was headed northeast at 10 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Weather officials said in a release that the storm could produce heavy surf and create life-threatening rip currents. Local officials were advised to monitor the storm’s movement.

It was expected to gain strength Tuesday and Wednesday before weakening Thursday.

