Will Barr’s racist tweet doom ‘Roseanne’ Emmy chances?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If “Roseanne” has a shot at Emmy honors, it’s because television academy voters are willing to overlook Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet that ended the revival after one triumphant season.

Barr, the sitcom and its ensemble cast are vying for Emmy nominations to be announced Thursday morning.

They were submitted for consideration before the show was axed and no one, Barr included, asked to be withdrawn.

In the best drama series contest, last year’s champ “The Handmaid’s Tale” will likely get a chance to defend its title against previous two-time winner “Game of Thrones.”

The fantasy saga was ineligible last year because of its schedule, but is back in contention for its next-to-last season.

On the comedy side, the contest is wide open with the absence of three-time winner “Veep” and its powerhouse star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.