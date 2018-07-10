Film commission director says entire state benefits from thriving film industry

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The film industry has been a mainstay in the Wilmington economy since the early 1980s churning out a number of feature films, TV series, independent productions and more.

The industry began in Wilmington when film producer Dino De Laurentiis came to the area in 1983 to produce a film called Firestarter shot primarily on location at Orton Plantation in Brunswick County.

“From there he built a film studio, trained local technicians and other people moved to the region to where, now, we have a studio complex with 10 soundstages, EUE/Screen Gems, hundreds of crew people here, businesses and vendors that support the industry,” said Wilmington Regional Film Commission Director Johnny Griffin. “It’s really amazing that it grew from nothing.”

Over the years, the industry has had a significant impact on many smaller towns and communities across the Cape Fear with millions spent for a number of things including props and vintage clothing from antique stores that have profited from a myriad of items sold for a particular production.

But there’s also a strong tourism component.

“Especially in some of the smaller towns where projects have been filmed like Southport and Burgaw with Under The Dome,” Griffin said.

Because of the huge following of shows like Dawson’s Creek, Matlock, One Tree Hill and others, some tourists enjoy visiting the areas where these productions were filmed.

“Then, they visit the restaurants, they go to the businesses there and we’ve even had a small business pop up in Southport like a movie tour company for people who were just coming there to see the sights where movies have been filmed,” Griffin said.

Each year, hundreds of people from all over the country and the world come to downtown Wilmington to see places where One Tree Hill was filmed.

Griffin says Wilmington isn’t the only municipality that stands to profit economically from a having a thriving film industry here.

“Obviously, this is where the bulk of it is, but when films come here, they’re always looking for other locations or, sometimes, we just can’t accommodate those projects here, they may need an urban city, so they may look at Raleigh or Charlotte, or maybe they need mountains, so they may go to the western part of the state,” he said. “Filming has impacted about 80 of the 100 counties in North Carolina so it truly is a statewide industry.”

Recently, Words on Bathroom Walls completed production in the Cape Fear. According to Office of NC Governor Roy Cooper, this production project alone was expected to have a direct in-state spend of more than $9.3 million and generate 650 jobs.

“They were here for about probably about 3-4 months and you multiple that over multiple projects or television series that are here for months at a time, and you can see the impact,” Griffin said.

In recent years, things haven’t been tracking as strongly for the local film industry in because more productions have been lured away by incentive packages offered by competing places like Atlanta and Louisiana.

“In the last couple of years, we’ve been in the $40-50 million range, but in years prior to that we were well over $100 million, even reaching over $200 million per year just from film productions coming to the region,” Griffin said.

When you think of economic impact, many people think of the lights and cameras, but there’s so many other companies that stand to benefit from productions here.

“You just look on the set everyday and the clothing the people wear has to be purchased, if you’ve built a set and its the interior of a house, you have to buy picture frames, buy furniture, every little thing that they use and that all comes from local businesses that are not movie specific, but are mom-and-pop businesses that benefit from it,” he said.

When it comes to getting strong legislative support from Raleigh, Griffin says our local delegation gets it, but not necessarily lawmakers who represent other areas.

“Across the state, obviously, other legislators don’t see the economic impact because its not in their backyard, but given the opportunity for the business to grow here, as it grows, then it spreads across the state and the more business we have, the more counties are impacted,” Griffin said.

When state incentive packages are reduced, it severely impacts the industry here.

“We start to see projects pull away, so as long as we can keep it healthy, we will see it spread across the state,” and Griffin added, “There have been 80 of 100 counties that have seen filmmaking across the state.”

Griffin says movie directors weigh a number of factors when determining a location in which to film a production.

“They’re looking for incentives, they’re looking for the locations they need to depict the scenes they need but they need a place that understands the industry, they need crew people who are trained that are well known, that are reputable and we have that here with crew people that are known around the world and have worked around the world,” Griffin said.

He adds that Wilmington is known as an area that can truly support the industry from top to bottom and hopes others will realize the economic benefit of backing it financially with incentives to lure future projects.