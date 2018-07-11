Local organizations merge to help feed hungry children

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — NourishNC and Little Red Wagon, two local non-profits, are merging and expanding in order to continue in the fight against child hunger in New Hanover County.

NourishNC will lead the program, with the goal of expanding it county wide. The Little Red Wagon is a volunteer-run, neighborhood food collection network designed to collect and distribute food to hungry kids in the community. Food collected will be distributed to food insecure children through NourishNC’s Backpack and Pantry Pal programs.

Little Red Wagon was started by Chase Shelton, a local mother who wanted to teach her children the importance of giving back to the community.

“There is so much potential to grow the program even bigger and in to all neighborhoods and businesses across the county,” Shelton said. “NourishNC has always been so supportive and easy to work with that it was a natural fit for them to take Little Red Wagon to the next level.”

NourishNC’s mission is to “Provide Healthy Food to Hungry Children, Empowering Them to Succeed in the Classroom and Their Community.”

Steve McCrossan, executive director for NourishNC, said their programs focus on providing supplemental food assistance to children in New Hanover County. Their Backpack Program feeds nearly area 1,000 children.

The organizations are always looking for donations. A list of needed items can be found here. The next food off date is July 16. For more information, visit nourishnc.org/LRW.