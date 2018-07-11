NC pastor says someone defecated in his chair, vandalized church

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) — A Rowan County pastor claims that someone vandalized his church.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a pastor at Unity United Methodist Church on Unity Church Road in Kannapolis arrived Tuesday morning to find someone had defecated in his chair and poured grape juice all over his desk.

The pastor also noticed that security cameras had been taken down and explicit language was written on a board inside a classroom. The pastor claims there was also fire extinguisher powder all over everything in the church, deputies say.

