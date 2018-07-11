Pitching holds down Sharks in loss to Marlins

WILMINGTON, NC (WilmingtonSharks.com) — After a four game streak to start the second half, Wilmington (11-21) has lost three in a row. Morehead City (23-8) took advantage of two Sharks errors on the way to a 3-1 victory.

The Marlins struck first in the third. After a lead off single and a passed ball, Danton Hyman singled into center field. Ben Anderson misplayed the ball for the Sharks to allow Chaston Gordon to score on the play.

Through the first four innings Marlins starter Octavio Mirabal was cruising. The Miami native faced the minimum through four innings on just 40 pitches before allowing his first hit in the fifth to Mason Streater.

Wilmington answered in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Ben Anderson roped a single into right center to score Noah Liles but was then out at second trying to stretch his hit into a double.

In the eighth, the Sharks pulled starter Sam Luchansky after seven scoreless innings, where he allowed just one unearned run and struck out four. In relief, Chase Slone (0-1) faced just one batter and walked him on five pitches. After miscommunication on the field, Slone was pulled after that hitter and turned the baseball over to Andrew Kaminsky. Two hits and sacrifice fly later, Morehead City took the 3-1 lead.

Out of the bullpen, Ashton Raines (2-0) and Evan Lumbert (1) combined for the final nine outs to shut the door on the Sharks. The two relievers struck out five hitters, while allowing just one hit and no runs.

The Marlins now hold a 6-4 season series advantage against the Sharks. The two teams meet again on Friday in Morehead City. Wilmington has won two straight at Big Rock stadium.

The Sharks wrap up a short two game home stand tomorrow against Holly Springs. Tomorrow is a Thirsty Thursday at the Shark Tank and gates open at 6. The Sharks Pregame Show starts at 6:50, followed by a 7:05 first pitch. The game is available here: portal.stretchinternet.com/cplsharks/