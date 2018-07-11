Pregnant mom, unborn child killed in NC car crash

MIDDLESEX, NC (WNCN) — A 24-year-old mom killed in a July 4 head-on collision in Franklin County was just scheduled to give birth any day, her father says.

The Highway Patrol said Victoria Annalyn Mills was killed when her vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 39 and hit another vehicle.

Mills’ unborn child, named Silver Ranee Boeglin, was also killed.

“She was nine months pregnant,” said her father, Andrew Mills. “The baby was due any time.”

Life changed dramatically for the Mills family on July 4. Mills said the news of the death of his daughter and her unborn child crushed him.

