UNCW Baseball hires Matt Myers as pitching coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCWSports.com) – Longtime UNCW Head Coach Mark Scalf has announced the hiring of Matt Myers as pitching coach for the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association baseball champions.

“Matt brings a wealth of information and knowledge of the game,” said Scalf, who recently completed his 27th season as head coach. “He’s gained experience as a head coach and as an assistant from a broad range of levels. We’re excited to add Matt to our staff.”

Myers returns to the college game following three seasons (2016-18) as the head coach at Bowling Green High School, in Bowling Green, Ky. He previously served as the head coach at Western Kentucky for four seasons and helped the Hilltoppers transition from the Sun Belt Conference to Conference USA.

“I’m extremely thankful and excited for the opportunity to work with such a highly respected program, coaching staff and university,” said Myers. “It’s an honor to coach alongside Coach Scalf and Coach Randy Hood , two people I’ve had a lot of respect for in all my years of coaching. Everything about this program and university exemplifies excellence, pride and professionalism. I cannot wait to get on the field and contribute towards getting this program to Omaha!”

Myers began his coaching career as an assistant coach at UNC Asheville before being elevated to head coach of the Bulldogs. He was named Big South Conference Coach-of-the-Year in 2003, his third season with the program.

Myers accepted a position as pitching coach at Auburn in 2005 and headed up the Tigers’ staff for three seasons. He helped the program to the NCAA Regionals in his first season and AU posted an earned run average of 3.89 and featured four pitchers selected in the Major League Baseball draft that June. Myers also had another hurler selected in 2006 and two more in 2007.

Myers moved to Bowling Green in 2008, joining Chris Finwood’s staff at WKU. The Hilltoppers won the Sun Belt Conference tournament that season and in 2009, WKU earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Regionals and battled host Ole Miss in the finals of the Oxford Regional.

In 2012, Myers was named head coach at WKU and directed the program for three campaigns. Myers had 18 players drafted, including seven pitchers. The Hilltoppers featured Kes Carter, a two-way player, who was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round, the highest ever for the Hilltopper program.

Myers pitched two years for Tennessee and Head Coach Rod Delmonico in 1996 and 1997 before embarking on his coaching career in 1999 as a graduate assistant for the Vols.