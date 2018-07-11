Undocumented Southport man deported, lawyer upset by actions of ICE

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — We now know the whereabouts of a Southport man taken into custody by immigration agents three weeks ago.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security confirm that Christian Ayala Lopez has been deported to Mexico.

Close friends tell WWAY he is doing well as they plan to try and find a way to return him to the United States.

DHS said Lopez had repeat DWI offenses this year that led to the deportation.

His attorney challenges that and says it isn’t true.