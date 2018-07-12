Check out ‘Behind the Scenes’ at Cape Fear Museum on Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can get a peek at thousands and thousands of artifacts at the Cape Fear Museum on Sunday.

The ‘Behind the Scenes: Tour the Collection’ is a look at the museum’s permanent collection with Curator Heather Yenco and Collections Assistant Terry Prior.

You’ll see collections storage with highlights such as television and movie props, period clothing, and oddities like a soap box derby car and a cast of architect Henry Bacon’s hand.

You will also learn about the acquisition process and view recent donations.

The event is for ages 16 and up and only lasts about 30 minutes.

It is free with museum admission and for museum members.

Click here for information on how to register.