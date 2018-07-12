Lightning strike sets garage ablaze in midtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The dangerous weather rolling through the Cape Fear area causing damage in the Forest Hills/Brookwood area of Wilmington lightning struck a garage, setting it on fire.

Wilmington fire crews responded to a home off of Keaton Avenue just after 4:00 this afternoon. Crews say the detached garage was up in flames when they arrived on scene.

They say no one was inside the garage when lightning struck it.

A total of five fire engines responded to the fire. Fire officials told us on scene that the blaze was out within ten minutes.

Crews say the garage was the only structure affected. The say it is a total loss.