Man arrested in string of larcenies at Wilmington floral shop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police arrested a man Wednesday night for the recent string of larcenies from Lou’s Flower World on Oleander Drive.

David Age, 61, also had warrants for breaking and entering at Green Tree Apartments.

He was charged with five counts of habitual larceny, two counts of breaking and entering felony, two counts of felony larceny, and conspiracy breaking and entering building felony larceny.

Magistrate Barnes issued Age a $75,000 unsecured bond.

Age has already been released.

WWAY spoke with the owner of the floral shop Monday and says he stole up to $9,000 worth of items.