One arrested, one wanted in Leland construction site thefts

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police arrested one teen accused of stealing from a construction site while one suspect is still wanted.

Koraun Dominic Thompson, 19, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny from a construction site and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Police say the thefts happened Monday on Skylar Court in Leland.

Police arrested Thompson at his home. His bond is set at $75,000.

Police have warrants for Christopher Quintezz Freeman, 20.

He is wanted for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

If you know where Freeman is, contact Det. Almond at (910) 332-5018.