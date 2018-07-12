Pender County man assaulted with bat during home invasion

SCOTTS HILL, NC (WWAY) — Two masked men assaulted a man with a baseball bat during a home invasion in the Scotts Hill area of Pender County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 105 Cedar Hope Cove around 3:15 p.m.

According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, two suspects wearing all black entered the home with some type of long gun and assaulted the homeowner with a bat.

The victim was checked out by EMS personnel but refused to be transported to the hospital.

As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office was still searching for the suspects.