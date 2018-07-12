Registration open for Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In just two weeks you can get 13 hours of safety and health education at the annual Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School.
The non-profit organization was established in 1950 and is committed to bringing important safety and health information to the public.
The 68th annual school will be held on July 26 and 27 with a theme of “Educate to Mitigate Hazards”.
There will be many different Health and Safety topics over the 2 days and participants can earn Continuing Credit hours.
Keynote speakers include:
General Session: Jack Jackson- The Bad Side of Town Have you ever noticed how being on the bad side of town heightens your awareness level? Whether you’ve had a bad experience, or by reputation alone, there’s an overwhelming urge for self-preservation. Can this awareness level be applied to recognizing your state of mind when a workplace injury occurs? Explore the signs that you are on the bad side of town at work when it comes to injuries and use the tools provided in this session to manage those states.
- Intro to Safety Management Systems
- Fall Protection Standard Update
- Fall Protection for Tools
- Confined Space Rescue
- Managing Worker Injuries to the Spine
- Safegagment
- Electrical Safety
- Powered Industrial Trucks
- Active Shooter
- Silica
- Ergonomics
Registration is $260 and includes 13 hours of quality safety education, a catered lunch on Thursday, a Thursday night Special Event and snacks/beverages during the school. For more information or to register, click here.