Registration open for Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In just two weeks you can get 13 hours of safety and health education at the annual Wilmington Regional Safety and Health School.

The non-profit organization was established in 1950 and is committed to bringing important safety and health information to the public.

The 68th annual school will be held on July 26 and 27 with a theme of “Educate to Mitigate Hazards”.

There will be many different Health and Safety topics over the 2 days and participants can earn Continuing Credit hours.

Keynote speakers include:

John Formica, the “Ex-Disney Guy” John is a highly sought after internationally known speaker and author. In this Keynote session, John with present, “Making Relationships Magical!” You will learn how to communicate, connect, be more likable and memorable to others in 30 seconds of less. You will learn to create relationships and build loyalty to life. These skill are paramount to successfully give the knowledge to identify hazards and work together as a team to mitigate hazards.

General Session: Jack Jackson- The Bad Side of Town Have you ever noticed how being on the bad side of town heightens your awareness level? Whether you've had a bad experience, or by reputation alone, there's an overwhelming urge for self-preservation. Can this awareness level be applied to recognizing your state of mind when a workplace injury occurs? Explore the signs that you are on the bad side of town at work when it comes to injuries and use the tools provided in this session to manage those states.

Additional Topics to aid in Hazard Mitigation:

Intro to Safety Management Systems

Fall Protection Standard Update

Fall Protection for Tools

Confined Space Rescue

Managing Worker Injuries to the Spine

Safegagment

Electrical Safety

Powered Industrial Trucks

Active Shooter

Silica

Ergonomics

Registration is $260 and includes 13 hours of quality safety education, a catered lunch on Thursday, a Thursday night Special Event and snacks/beverages during the school. For more information or to register, click here.