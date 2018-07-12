Uber Eats launches in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Attention foodies! Uber Eats has officially launched in Wilmington, which means you can get food from some of your favorite restaurants delivered right to your door with the tap of a screen.

We’ve all been there. You’re busy at work craving something from your favorite restaurant, but they don’t deliver.

“I work close by and sometimes it’s hard to get away for lunch,” said one woman.

Enter Uber Eats.

With the service officially launched in Wilmington, you can now order delivery from some of your favorite restaurants that don’t deliver.

“It’s a nice convenience, I think $5.00 is very affordable,” said Andrew Minutella, a local realtor.

Rocco Quaranto, a partner in Peno Mediterranean Grill, says he hopes Uber Eats will bring more business to the restaurant.

“We hear people that are like, I love your food, any time I’m on that side of town I’ll pop in. You know, but they don’t come in as frequently because they don’t live on this side of town,” said Quaranto.

Quaranto says you just enter an address, or let the app detect your location, choose a restaurant, and place your order.

You can even enter special instructions for the driver and track them as they head to your destination.

Customers seem to think it’s a good idea.

“When you think about restaurants that do deliver, I mean a delivery fee is what, $2.50, $3.00 either way, so an extra two dollars to get delivery from wherever you want, I think is a pretty nice feature,” said Minutella.

Restaurants like Peno Mediterranean Grill, Dig & Dive and Capricho offer Uber Eats service right now, and more restaurants will be added in the future.