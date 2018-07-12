UNCW’s Rebekah Banks nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – Graduated women’s basketball standout Rebekah Banks of UNCW is among a record 581 nominees for the 28th annual NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

NCAA Release

Banks, a native of Durham, N.C., exemplified the four pillars of the award – academics, athletics, service and leadership – during her outstanding four-year career with the Seahawks.

The recipient of the UNCW Chancellor’s Cup Award, Banks was a Dean’s List honoree every semester and compiled an impressive 3.96 grade point average, completing a B.A. in Economics and a B.S. in Business Administration, with a minor in Spanish.

In addition, Banks earned the Senior Medallion Award, presented by the UNCW Division of Student Affairs. She was also selected as the top graduate by the Cameron School of Business.

On the court, Banks was tabbed 2017-18 Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Scholar Athlete-of-the-Year and finished her career ranked seventh in school history with 718 career rebounds while starting 78-of-106 games. She was one of two players to start all 31 contests during the 2017-18 campaign and averaged 4.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Banks is joined by 250 other NCAA Division I student-athletes on the ballot.