Belville declares State of Emergency for town

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A State of Emergency has been declared Monday by the Town of Belville ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Mayor Mike Allen and the Board of Commissioners encourage all residents living in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and structures that will not sustain high winds to evacuate.

According to news release, the town request that all residents, property owners, boating interests and construction sites make preparations in securing their property. All residents are advised to secure outdoor furniture, building materials, boats and any other objects that could blow around in high winds.

All residents with special needs are encouraged to register with the Brunswick County Emergency Services Department by calling (910) 253-5383 or completing the special medical needs form online at http://www.brunswickcountync.gov/emergency/ems/ .

