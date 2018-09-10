Black River neighbors worry over possible impacts from Florence

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The area around the Black River affected many people when Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016. Now, those same people are worried about what Hurricane Florence will bring.

For many, Matthew brought water from the Black River into their homes.

- Advertisement -

Neighbors are looking at what options they have to stay safe during the upcoming storm.

Some are thinking of heading to a shelter. Others plan on sticking it out in their homes, but for almost everyone it’s hard to imagine dealing with Florence when some are still recovering from Matthew.

“We’re still going through the devastation and still trying to get things back,” resident Velma Manuel-McKoy said. “We still need assistance from Matthew and to think that there’s one out there now that we don’t even know what could happen to us is frightening. It really is.”

The Moore’s Creek National Battlefield has closed it’s doors already. Click here for the latest on closing and delays.