Carolina Beach offers site for residents to dump yard debris

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for the approaching storm, the town of Carolina Beach is opening up a site for residents to drop off their yard debris.

Property owners will be able to dump vegetable and yard debris starting at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

It can be taken behind the Old Town Garage at 304 Dow Road.

Debris should only be dumped at the far southwest corner of the fenced in area as indicated on the map.

It will be open Monday from 1 p.m. until 5, then Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.