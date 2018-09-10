Emergency Management recommends evacuation for New Hanover Co.

WILMNGTON, NC (WWAY) — A briefing was held on Hurricane Florence at the New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center Monday morning.

New Hanover Co. Emergency Management Spokesman Steven Still says the county declared a State of Emergency at 11 a.m. and he expects other municipalities to follow suit.

He says they are working on an evacuation plan and hope to announce it late Monday or Tuesday.

“We’re still working on the details with our partners but I want you to rest assured that this is a unified effort between the federal the state the local and municipal partners on any sheltering and evacuation orders that we do have coming,” Still said.

Governor Cooper came to New Hanover County Monday afternoon to make sure people understood how serious this storm could be and explain what the state is doing to keep people safe.

He says unlike South Carolina, who ordered the entire coastline to evacuate Monday, North Carolina leaves that decision up to local governments.

200 National Guard troops have been mobilized and shelters are being set up.

Gov. Cooper says to use the next two days wisely, get prepared, have a plan, and above all stay safe.

“Understand that this can be a life threatening situation,” Gov. Cooper said. “We’ve lost lives before during hurricanes. This storm has a potential to be deadly. And when we hear forecasters talk about the severity of this storm, we know that we have to take it seriously.”

Still says area beaches will potentially see 12 to 15 foot waves and there will be a designated shelter for people with pets.

Cooper says if local governments do issue evacuation orders, follow them.